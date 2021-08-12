UK envoy Marriott urges speedy vaccination to get Kenya off red list

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – British High Commissioner Jane Mariott has urged speedy vaccinations across the country in order to remove Kenya from the United Kingdom red list.

Mariott, who spoke while assessing the rollout of UK donated vaccines at Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Nairobi, listed the spread of new COVID-19 variants and low immunization as serious challenges hindering the removal of Kenya from the list.

She noted that the British government reviews the list often and linked the removal of India, which had high infections to increased immunization in the country.

“We are reviewing the list too often and we hope that Kenya comes out of the list soon more vaccines we have the more genome sequencing we have the easier it is to get off the red list and that is why India had an advantage,” she noted.

She further noted that the UK will partner with the Kenya government to increase genome sequencing and immunization, which are the key indicators looked at before removing a country from the red list.

“UK is working with Kenya government to increase genome sequencing, to know what type of variant it is and to help with the vaccinations, as the vaccinations increase genome sequencing increases and we have more confidence about how we manage the virus,” the UK envoy added.

On April 4, the British government banned international arrivals from Kenya alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Kenya had banned flights from the UK, from April 9 in retaliation to a move by the UK to add the country to its travel red list.

Kenya later relaxed punitive requirements that it had imposed on British citizens that required them to be isolated for 14 days before they can be admitted to the country.

Mariott noted that she was impressed with the rollout of UK donated vaccines in Nairobi even as she urged Kenyans to adhere to COVID containment protocols as the Kenyan government awaits the extra 407,000 which was donated to the UK through the Covax facility.

“There are more vaccines to come from the UK and USA, the delta variant is more transmissible and we need to work together to protect ourselves and our families through vaccinations,” she urged.