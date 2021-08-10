Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
August 10, 2021: President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) when he met political leaders from left Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega Governor), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

Headlines

Uhuru’s bid to unite NASA principals and KANU

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated talks between former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi, in what is seen as a unity bid for a joint presidential candidate in next year’s General Election when his second and final term ends.

Days after the NASA leaders announced that the coalition was dead and were all walking separate ways in seeking the presdency in 2022, the president convened a meeting in State House, Mombasa attended by Raila Odinga (ODM) and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

The meeting held on Tuesday was also attended by Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

Although a statement from State House did not touch on the political aspect of the meeting, sources said it discussed matters to do with the 2022 succession politics.

“It is all about unity and how the leaders will be able to work together,” a source familiar with the talks said.

But in a statement, State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the leaders discussed several subjects touching on the State of the Nation.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of political party leaders to discuss several subjects touching on the State of the Kenyan Nation,” Dena stated.

She said the leaders also discussed the COVID-19’s impact on the country and how to revamp the economy as well as the importance of maintaining peace, unity and national cohesion in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting follows the collapse of the National Super Alliance Coalition (NASA) which had brought together Odinga, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi since the last General Election of 2017.

Odinga, Mudavadi and Kalonzo and are eyeing the top seat in 2022 and the president is said to be keen to unite them to produce a joint candidate.

Others who have declared interest in the post are businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

All are keen to compete with Deputy President William Ruto who fell out with the president in March 2018 when he shook hands with Odinga.

In June while meeting with leaders from Ukambani region, Kenyatta declared that he would pick his 2022 successor from among the  ex NASA principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

President Kenyatta has recently asked the Opposition leaders to unite and front a joint candidate if they are to win the presidency, in what angered his deputy and leaders loyal to him who recently launched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party as his vehicle for the next election.

“They are all uniting to defeat me and that is the only agenda they have,” Ruto said over the unity bid by the leaders, “we are telling them we are ready and we have a party called UDA.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Uhuru meets Somalia PM as Nairobi-Mogadishu ties normalise

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble Tuesday during his visit to Kenya as part of...

11 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya registers 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, positivity at 14.5 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 1,183 COVID-19  cases in the country out of 8,144 samples tested pushing...

17 mins ago

Africa

Seven dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Algiers (AFP), Aug 10 – Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Somalia PM Mohammed Hussein arrives in Kenya for bilateral talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble arrived in Kenya Tuesday for bilateral talks after months of diplomatic tensions with...

3 hours ago

business

Kenya plans to boost horticulture exports to China

NAIROBI, Aug. 9 – Kenya is seeking to increase its horticulture exports to China in order to boost its revenues, the industry said on...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi protests IEBC’s campaign limit for presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to review the campaign spending limits of the August...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

US warns citizens against travel to France over Covid concerns

Washington (AFP), Aug 10 – The US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over rising coronavirus cases in the...

4 hours ago

County News

Kakuzi names former AG Githu Muigai to chair newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee...

4 hours ago