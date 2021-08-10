Uhuru’s bid to unite NASA principals and KANU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated talks between former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi, in what is seen as a unity bid for a joint presidential candidate in next year’s General Election when his second and final term ends.

Days after the NASA leaders announced that the coalition was dead and were all walking separate ways in seeking the presdency in 2022, the president convened a meeting in State House, Mombasa attended by Raila Odinga (ODM) and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

The meeting held on Tuesday was also attended by Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

Although a statement from State House did not touch on the political aspect of the meeting, sources said it discussed matters to do with the 2022 succession politics.

“It is all about unity and how the leaders will be able to work together,” a source familiar with the talks said.

But in a statement, State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the leaders discussed several subjects touching on the State of the Nation.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of political party leaders to discuss several subjects touching on the State of the Kenyan Nation,” Dena stated.

She said the leaders also discussed the COVID-19’s impact on the country and how to revamp the economy as well as the importance of maintaining peace, unity and national cohesion in the country.

The meeting follows the collapse of the National Super Alliance Coalition (NASA) which had brought together Odinga, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi since the last General Election of 2017.

Odinga, Mudavadi and Kalonzo and are eyeing the top seat in 2022 and the president is said to be keen to unite them to produce a joint candidate.

Others who have declared interest in the post are businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

All are keen to compete with Deputy President William Ruto who fell out with the president in March 2018 when he shook hands with Odinga.

In June while meeting with leaders from Ukambani region, Kenyatta declared that he would pick his 2022 successor from among the ex NASA principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

President Kenyatta has recently asked the Opposition leaders to unite and front a joint candidate if they are to win the presidency, in what angered his deputy and leaders loyal to him who recently launched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party as his vehicle for the next election.

“They are all uniting to defeat me and that is the only agenda they have,” Ruto said over the unity bid by the leaders, “we are telling them we are ready and we have a party called UDA.”