Uhuru mourns Prengei as a progressive leader who cared for the youth, minority groups

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 17 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Jubilee Party nominated Senator Victor Prengei as a brilliant leader who worked tirelessly for the improvement of the welfare of Kenya’s youth and minority communities.

“It is disheartening and very unfortunate that death has robbed us of an energetic young leader who worked relentlessly for the empowerment of our youth and the safeguarding of the interests of our minority communities across the country.

“As a special interest legislator, Senator Prengei has been at the forefront in advocating for the welfare of the youth and minority communities especially his Ogiek Community inside and outside Parliament,” the President eulogised.

Senator Prengei, 37, died on Monday night in a grisly road accident on the Nakuru-Kabarak road.

In the condolence message to the family of the departed legislator, the President pointed out that it was because of Senator Prengei’s vision and commitment to the mentorship of the youth, especially those from minority communities, that the ruling Jubilee Party nominated him to the Senate.

“His deep desire to uplift, mentor and nurture the Kenyan youth especially those from our minority groups including his Ogiek Community endeared him to many.

“He was determined in his quest to bridge the gap and position minority communities at the core of our national development agenda,” the President said.

The Head of State wished the family of Senator Prengei, God’s comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with the young leader’s sudden demise.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Senator Victor Prengei’s family, relatives, friends and colleagues in Parliament, and wish them God’s comfort as they mourn his demise,” the President condoled.