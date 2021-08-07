Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni during a visit there in July 2021. Ruto was blocked from travellibng to Uganda in August 2021.

Headlines

Turkish in Ruto’s aborted Uganda trip detained in Nairobi by security officials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda was detained by security officials Saturday when he flew back to Nairobi.

Security sources confirmed that Aydin was detained on landing at the Wilson Airport and was being questioned. There was no immediate reason given but there were reports that he is a person of interest to the Kenyan government.

“He is being questioned, that is all I can say for now,” a security official said.

Aydin was listed as part of the entourage of DP Ruto to Uganda on Monday when the second in command was blocked from traveling for lack of clearance from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto has protested the decision to stop him from traveling, accusing the Interior Ministry of orchestrating his frustrations despite his position in government insisting he requires no clearance to travel anywhere.

“I have been a Deputy President for 9 years and I have traveled to many places,” he said, “I have never been asked to produce clearance.”

But Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has denied the claims, saying his ministry was not involved in stopping Ruto, but confirmed that the DP requires clearance to travel.

On the day Ruto was blocked, he was scheduled to travel alongside the Turkish, Eric Ruto, David Langat, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kinango MP, Benjamin Tayari and Elijah Rono. All were allowed to travel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto has defended the Turkish businessman saying he holds a clean record and has since confirmed that he helped him acquire a Sh15 billion loan from Equity bank to set up a business venture in Uganda.

On the day Ruto was blocked, he made a telephone call to the Head of Public Service who is reported to have informed him that he was not aware of the instructions to the airport to stop him.

Nonetheless, immigration officials did not allow him to travel and he eventually retreated and went back home after spending 5 hours at the airport in what is seen as an escalation of his differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta with whom they fell out soon after the March 2018 handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview on Inooro radio and TV on Wednesday morning, Ruto blamed a section of influential state officials of orchestrating imagined war between him and the president.

“They are pushing me for a confrontation with the president but I will not succumb to it,” he said.

State House has not commented on the matter.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Where to get a COVID-19 jab in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has listed 41 health facilities across the city that are offering COVID-19 vaccine services....

46 mins ago

Headlines

Section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue Roundabout to University Way closed from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug, 7-  The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced the closure of a section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue roundabout...

55 mins ago

Kenya

New Form One students given an extra week to report in school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- Form One students who are yet to report to their respective schools have an extra week to do so following...

3 hours ago

World

G7 fingers Iran in deadly tanker attack; US releases ‘evidence’

Washington (AFP), Aug 7 – G7 foreign ministers said Friday that Iran was behind the deadly July 29-30 attack on a tanker, while the...

4 hours ago

World

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

London (AFP), Aug 7 – Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the “worsening security situation”...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Jepchirchir Delivers Kenya’s Third Gold In Tokyo With Marathon Victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Peres Jepchirchir delivered Kenya’s third Gold Medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday as she led world...

5 hours ago

World

Taliban capture first Afghan provincial capital in blow to government

Kabul (AFP), Aug 6 – The Taliban on Friday captured their first provincial capital since launching an offensive to coincide with the departure of...

15 hours ago

World

Ethiopia threatens to deploy ‘entire defensive capability’ after rebel advances

Addis Ababa (AFP), Aug 6 – Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its “entire defensive capability” after rebels from war-hit Tigray rebuffed calls to...

15 hours ago