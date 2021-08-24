Top posts up for grabs in PSC, KNCHR and National Gender and Equality Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacancies in three constitutional commissions including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Public Service Commission (PSC) and the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

The position of the Chairperson at the PSC comes three months after the death of former chairman Stephen Kirogo earlier this year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (2) of the Public Service Commission Act, 2017, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, declare a vacancy in the office of the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission,” a Gazette notice signed by the president states in part.

The Head of State also announced vacancies for the position of chairperson and four members of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

This follows the lapse of terms of office Commission Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori, her deputy George Morara Monyoncho and Commissioners Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu and Suzanne Shatikha Chivusia.

President Kenyatta also declared two vacancies in the National Gender and Equality Commission.