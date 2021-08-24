Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
November 8, 2019 | President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the Data Protection Bill/PSCU

Kenya

Top posts up for grabs in PSC, KNCHR and National Gender and Equality Commission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacancies in three constitutional commissions including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Public Service Commission (PSC) and the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

The position of the Chairperson at the PSC comes three months after the death of former chairman Stephen Kirogo earlier this year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (2) of the Public Service Commission Act, 2017, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, declare a vacancy in the office of the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission,” a Gazette notice signed by the president states in part.

The Head of State also announced vacancies for the position of chairperson and four members of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

This follows the lapse of terms of office Commission Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori, her deputy George Morara Monyoncho and Commissioners Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu and Suzanne Shatikha Chivusia.

President Kenyatta also declared two vacancies in the National Gender and Equality Commission.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

Dakar (AFP), Aug 24 – Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity, died from...

3 mins ago

Headlines

We will not resign come what may, electoral commission nominees tell JLAC

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – Four candidates nominated to serve as Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were on Tuesday grilled...

4 mins ago

World

Taliban issue new warning against airlift extension as deadline looms

Kabul (AFP), Aug 24 – The Taliban on Tuesday said they would not agree to an extension of a looming deadline to evacuate Afghans...

11 mins ago

BBI

Uhuru says it is Kenyans who lost in BBI judgement not him

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused Courts of denying Kenyans what is rightfully theirs after Friday’s landmark ruling by the...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya and Tanzania sign new MOUs to strengthen diplomatic ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Diplomatic Consultations, Education and demarcation of boundaries so...

42 mins ago

BBI

I won’t resign, Ruto tells Uhuru in epic supremacy battle

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded directly to calls by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who asked him to...

1 hour ago

World

Zambian opposition leader takes oath of office for presidency

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 24 – Zambia’s newly-elected leader Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in on Tuesday after a comprehensive election victory hailed as a rare...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Amoth named in tribunal to examine land court judge’s mental incapacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended Environment and Land Court Judge Mary Muthoni Gitumbi following a recommendation by the Judicial...

5 hours ago