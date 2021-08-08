Connect with us

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi (centre) when he met ODM delegates from 16 Mt Kenya counties who endorsed his candidature for the presidency on August 8, 2021.

The Jimi Wanjigi factor as Mt.Kenya ODM county delegates endorse him for top job

NYERI, Kenya Aug 8 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party delegates from 16 counties in the Mt. Kenya region have endorsed businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s bid to vie for the party presidential ticket in the forthcoming party primaries.

Speaking after a one-day retreat at Aberdare Country club in Nyeri, the delegates said that Wanjigi is the right person to be the party’s flag-bearer.

The delegates said that Wanjigi is the only person in ODM who has fresh economic ideas that will lead to the country’s economic recovery.

“We as delegates from this region state that we will be behind Wanjigi, this is due to the fact that he is the only one who can champion an economic revolution across the county and lead Kenyans to third liberation,” said James Chacha who led the delegation.

They said that party primaries should be held by December 2021 to ensure that Wanjigi’s candidature is approved well on time and pave way for his popularization campaign across the country.

“We will therefore, popularize ODM and Wanjigi in all counties. We will paint the mountain orange in our quest for change,” said Chacha.

Wanjigi who welcomed the endorsement said that as a life member of the party, he will champion for change to ensure the country is liberated from the yokes of poverty.

“I thank these delegates for settling on me. In fact, I believe I represent change which I promise Kenyans, I will not let you down,” he told the delegates.

He said that he will ensure all areas in Mt. Kenya have party offices for massive recruitment of members to ensure that the region votes for his candidature in the coming primaries.

“Every time has its own warriors and heroes. It’s time to change this country’s politics. I represent change and that is why I am vying for this position,” he said.

Wanjigi who bankrolled ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s campaign in the 2017 General Election will however, have a hard task to convince the close to 4,000 party delegates that he is the most suitable candidate to fly the party ticket.

