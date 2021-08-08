Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images).

Headlines

Superb Kipchoge Defends Olympic Title With Authoritative Race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Eliud Kipchoge became only the third man in history to successfully defend the Olympic Marathon crown after running a commanding race to win the Tokyo title in a time of 2:08:38.

Kipchoge won by 1:20, the biggest victory margin in an Olympic marathon since Frank Shorter’s win in 1972.

After the 26km mark, it was not a question of if but when Kipchoge would cross the line for Kenya’s fourth gold medal in Tokyo, and the world record holder did not disappoint, striding to the finish line to defend his title.

Lawrence Cherono was beaten with a sprint finish in the final 20m to come home fourth while the third Kenyan in the race, Amos Kipruto, dropped out after 36km.

Cherono who looked ripe for silver in the final 500m of the race was outsprinted in the final 20 by Netherlands’ Abdi Negeeye as well as his training partner Bashir Abdi.

Negeeye made the first move to gallop beyond Cherono and constantly waved his mate Bashir on, the latter responding with a spirited sprint to come home third for bronze. Negeeye timed 2:09:58 while Bashir timed a flat 2:10.

Cherono was fourth in 2:10:02.

  • Eliud Kopchoge commanding the race. PHOTO/Reuters

Kipchoge, arguably the greatest marathoner of all time was in emphatic form and controlled the race from the start. He never looked uncomfortable for a minute and ensured that Kenya’s anthem would be the last to be played in Tokyo, with the country’s 10th medal at the games and the fourth gold.

The World Record holder stuck to the front from the start. The demanding nature of the heat and course took its first casualty after just 8.5km when Ethiopian Shura Kitata limped off clutching his hamstring.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After 11km, Uaganda’s Stephen Kiprotich, the 2013 World Champion followed suit by first walking then limping off the course. Another Ethiopian, Sisay Lemma also pulled out after 23km.

Upfront, it was Kipchoge leading a healthy pack of athletes, still perched together. So comfortable was Kipchoge at the front that he could afford a smile and a fist bump mid-race with Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento.

Unfortunately for the South American, not even a first bump could brush off Kipchoge’s brilliance to his race as he had to limp off a few kilometres later.

At the 26km mark, Kipchoge laid his marker and began pumping the pace, urging compatriots Kipruto and Cherono to follow suit.

Kipchoge had taken the leading group through the 25km mark in 1:17:24.

  • SAPPORO, JAPAN – AUGUST 08: Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya competes in the Men’s Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Slowly, Kipchoge started gliding off. He was upfront with a five metre gap and a crowd of 12 chased him at his back with Cherono and Kipruto perched in, alongside Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu, American Galen Rupp, Belgian Bashir Abdi and Dutchman Abdi Nageeye.

At the 32km mark, Kipchoge was now flying away and the leading pack had disintegrated to a single file. Kipruto and Cherono were at the front but slowly, Kipruto began fading off. He ultimately bowed out after 36km.

At the lead of the pack Kipchoge was in a world of his own. Comfortable strides and a sizzling pace in hit Sapporo, the Kenyan was never going to lose the gold. He ran a 5km split of 14:28 between 30-35km, just to underscore how much he had lit up the pace.

Kipchoge stepped on the last 2km with a time of 2:01:55, leading the chasing pack by a minute and 10 seconds and victory was nigh. Comfortably, Kipchoge did the final 2km in 7:23 to take a commanding victory.

  • Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge wins the men’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

AU set to roll-out 400 million COVID-19 doses across Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The African Union has announced the start of monthly shipments of vaccines acquired by the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto protests arrest of his Turkish friend, accuses state of targeting investors

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 -Deputy President William Ruto is a bitter man and is nolonger mincing his words. Not anymore after state officials blocked...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Thirdway Alliance expels 4 top officials over gross misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Thirdway Alliance Kenya party has expelled four of its top officials over gross misconduct,  indiscipline and misdemeanour claims. The...

7 hours ago

Africa

Deadly fighting between rivals in SSudan VP Machar’s party

Juba (AFP), Aug 7 – Deadly fighting erupted on Saturday between rival factions of South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar’s SPLA-IO after his foes...

7 hours ago

Kenya

What’s cooking between Muturi and Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday held talks with Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, hinting a possibility of...

10 hours ago

Kenya

1,205 new COVID-19 cases recorded as positivity rate hits 14.8pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Kenya recorded 1,205 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 211,028. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto airport saga: Turkish questioned over criminal activities

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The National Police Service confirmed Saturday that Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Turkish in Ruto’s aborted Uganda trip detained in Nairobi by security officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda was detained by security...

14 hours ago