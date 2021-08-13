Stop killing the youth; outrage after Embu and Kitengela murders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – This week’s killing of four young men lynched on suspicion of being cattle thieves in Kitengela has sparked outrage on social media, coming just a week after two brothers were killed in Embu after being arrested by police.

In the Kitengela incident, the debate is whether the youth are being targeted, and why. Many are asking if it is a crime to be young and with dreadlocks.

https://twitter.com/Rashousmane/status/1426045606875774981?s=20

In Kitengela, Fred Mureithi, 30, his younger brother Victor Mwangi who was celebrating his 25th birthday, and their two cousins Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28 were brutally murdered on Sunday night in mistaken identity.

They are reported to have gone to Kitengela to visit a relative for a housewarming party and to celebrate the birthday of one of them.