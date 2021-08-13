Stop killing the youth; outrage after Embu and Kitengela murders

According to police quoting witnesses reports, the four were attacked near a river around Kisaju area at 6pm, as they looked for a kiosk to buy food.
“Area residents had been complaining of losing cattle to thieves and when some people confronted the young men, there was a confrontation and they accused them of being thieves, that is how they were killed,” a police officer said, “they were speared to death.” They had parked their three motorcycles on the roadside.
The incident at Enkamulyat area, about 14 kilometers from Kitengela town has opened a new debate, particularly because they had dreadlocks.
Before they were killed, the four are said to have visited George’s sister for a housewarming party before they left to look for chicken.
People who know them say they all reside in Nairobi.
“We have launched an investigation and a search for those involved is ongoing,” Muthuri Mwongera, police chief for Kajiado County, “they were lynched yet there was no complaint from anyone that they had stolen.”
One of those lynched is said to have been running a graphic design shop in Nairobi while another was running a cyber.
Their killing followed that of Embu brothers Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura who died in the hands of police officers after an arrest during night curfew.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has assured the family of justice.
Local leaders have mounted pressure to have the officers involved arrested and prosecuted, but Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says that can only happen once investigations are completed.
“Two senior officers in that area have been transferred to pave way for investigations and I assure the public that the family will get justice,” he said.
The two brothers were buried in an emotional ceremony Friday, during which Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi demanded justice.