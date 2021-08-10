Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaker Justin Muturi speaks to the John Ndwiga and his wife Catherine Wawira; the parents of brothers Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura who were found dead after arrest by police during curfew hours. Muturi visited the family at their home in Kithangari Village, Embu County on August 6, 2021.

Headlines

Speaker Muturi demands justice for 2 Embu brothers believed to have been killed by police

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has asked security forces to undertake thorough investigations into the mysterious deaths of two brothers in Embu.

Muturi said it is the responsibility of police to and the Witness Protection Agency to safeguard witnesses who will testify in the ongoing investigations into the deaths that occurred last week when the two brothers Emmanuel Mutura and Benson Njiru were were found dead after arrest.

“This story is extremely troubling and that is why we want the investigators to do their job and make sure that the family gets justice,” Muturi said when he condoled the family.

According to witnesses, the two boys were among several people who were arrested during curfew time, and were assaulted by police.

Some of the witnesses who spoke to investigators said they boys were not booked at the police station and were instead driven away and were not seen until the following day when their bodies were found dumped in a mortuary.

The investigations are being undertaken by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) that is based at Police headquarters.

Njiru who was aged 22 was a final year student at Don Bosco Technical Institute, Nairobi while his brother Mutura aged 19 was a second-year law student at Kabarak University.

He in particular asked the Witness Protection Agency under the office of the Attorney General to make sure that all witnesses are protected until the matter is concluded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We want assurance that the witnesses who are assisting in the investigations will be protected,” Muturi said.

He accused the police of trying to conceal evidence when they allowed the vehicle that was used to transport the two brothers to be torched during protests by locals.

“The police never fired a shot when the vehicle was being set on fire. The implication and suggestion seem to be they brought it there to destroy evidence,” Muturi said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua last week ordered for the transfer of Embu North Sub-County police boss Emily Ngaruiya and Manyatta OCS Abdullahi Yaya to pave way for investigations.

According to a post-mortem report carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, the two brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Japan apologises, pledges reform after woman’s death in immigration detention

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 10 – Japan on Tuesday apologised for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform...

1 hour ago

World

Trial of Iranian ex-official over 1988 executions opens in Sweden

Stockholm (AFP), Aug 10 – A former Iranian prison official accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents arrived in...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Public Servants must be vaccinated by August 23 or face disciplinary action: govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 -It is now mandatory for public servants in Kenya to get the COVID-19 jab. The new directive is contained in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Education Ministry warns schools against increasing fees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- The Ministry of Education has warned public schools against issuing alternative fee structures other than those approved by the government....

3 hours ago

World

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London (AFP), Aug 10 – London’s Tower Bridge reopened Tuesday to traffic, after a “technical failure” left the 19th-century landmark’s arms pointing skyward for...

3 hours ago

World

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Paris (AFP), Aug 9 – World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a “terrifying” UN climate science report with a mix...

9 hours ago

World

Suspected cathedral arsonist murders Catholic priest in France

Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre (France) (AFP), Aug 9 – A Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of...

13 hours ago

Fifth Estate

U.S. businesses reading from a different script in trade spat with China

Businesses the world over have certain interests that override partisan political interests. Therefore, it is expected that businesspeople in both the U.S. and China...

15 hours ago