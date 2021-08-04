Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Riek Machar has been a central figure in South Sudan's bloody history

Africa

South Sudan’s VP Machar deposed by party: rival leaders

Published

JubaSouth Sudan, Aug 4 – South Sudan’s vice president Riek Machar has been ousted as head of his party and its armed forces, say rival leaders who accused the rebel-turned-politician of no longer representing their interests.

Machar, a pivotal figure in South Sudan’s bloody road to independence and subsequent civil war, was deposed following a three-day gathering of senior SPLM/A-IO leaders in the country’s far north, the party’s military wing said.

Its chief of staff, First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual, was declared interim leader of the opposition movement that governs the troubled country in a shaky alliance with former enemies.

It is unclear what the putsch means for Machar, a wily leader who survived years of bush warfare, close attempts on his life and stretches in exile.

The military wing said Machar had “completely failed” to show leadership and greatly weakened the party’s position in the post-war coalition government formed between the warring sides in early 2020.

Machar had engaged in a years-long “policy of divide and rule” and favoured nepotism over unity or advancing their cause, according to a statement signed by the SPLM/A-IO military leadership and dated August 3.

“As a result, the meeting saw there was no option rather than to come up with the decision and finally prompted to declare the denouncement of Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon from the chairmanship of the SPLM/A-IO,” the statement said.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Political disunity –

 

AFP has sought comment from Machar’s spokesman in Juba.

He served as vice president in South Sudan’s first post-independence government alongside his old rival, President Salva Kiir.

But the pair fell out and Machar was sacked two years later. Troops loyal to each man turned their guns on each other, and South Sudan descended into five years of horrific bloodshed.

In 2018 — after a string of failed peace accords and violated ceasefires — a fresh truce paused the fighting that left nearly 400,000 South Sudanese dead.

Under that arrangement, Machar entered another unity government as deputy to Kiir in February 2020.

But distrust lingered and cracks soon appeared, as key provisions of the peace accords went unfulfilled.

As the process drifted Machar faced growing opposition within his own ranks, with top cadres complaining they had lost out under the power-sharing arrangement struck with the ruling party.

The political disunity comes as South Sudan faces economic disaster and its worst hunger crisis since independence, with tens of thousands of people enduring famine-like conditions in the world’s youngest nation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Taliban claim Kabul bombing as Afghan forces defend besieged cities

Kabul (AFP), Aug 4 – The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a huge bomb attack in Kabul targeting the defence minister, as the...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China imposes massive travel restrictions to combat Delta outbreak

BEIJING, Aug. 4 – China has imposed massive travel restrictions, including temporary closure of airports and travel alerts for citizens to other places across...

4 hours ago

Africa

Sudanese cabinet votes to back International Criminal Court

Khartoum, Sudan, Aug 4 – Sudan’s cabinet voted Tuesday to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said, one...

6 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns former Nyeri Town MP Muriithi, Maj-Gen (Rtd) George Agoi

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 4 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent messages of condolence to the families of former Nyeri Town MP Peter Gichohi Muriithi,...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

New York imposes Covid pass as virus returns to China’s Wuhan

New York (AFP), Aug 3 – New York on Tuesday announced the introduction of a de facto vaccine pass for some public spaces, as...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Wanjigi roots for protection of intellectual wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya 4 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says that Kenya will attain economic liberation by protecting ring-fencing intellectual wealth by creating a regulatory environment...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Ruto played a persecution card for sympathy

By Dr. David Matsanga  in London UK I want to say from the onset that the Ruto airport episode is too much ado about...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto: They wanted to lure me into a confrontation at the airport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Deputy President William Ruto Wednesday said the incident at Wilson airport where he was denied to leave the country...

7 hours ago