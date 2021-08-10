Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Somalia Prime Minister . Mohammed Hussein Roble arrived in Nairobi, Kenya on August 10, 2021 and was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Headlines

Somalia PM Mohammed Hussein arrives in Kenya for bilateral talks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble arrived in Kenya Tuesday for bilateral talks after months of diplomatic tensions with Kenya.

Hussein was received at the airport by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

There was no immediate itinerary given for his visit.

The PM’s arrival follows a recent visit to Somalia by Omamo in which the two sides committed to re-energize ties.

A statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Omamo and her Somalia counterpart Mohamed Abdirazak  agreed to welcome the return of their respective ambassadors to their diplomatic stations in Nairobi and Mogadishu.

“This is a pointer to the commitment of opening a new chapter in the bilateral relations to correspond with aspirations of both governments and the people of the two neighbouring countries,” part of the statement states.

The two further committed to work with the international community to promote peace and security within the horn of Africa region and beyond.

“The ministers also noted the threat posed by terrorism, extremism and other organized transnational crimes and welcomed regional and international efforts to eradicate these vices,” the statement read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In December last year Somalia announced it was severing diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of “recurring” interference in its political affairs as Mogadishu prepared long-awaited 2021 elections which were conducted in May.

The move came after Kenya hosted the leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognized by Mogadishu, following months of tensions between the two neighbours.

Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave, and that Somalia’s envoys were being recalled from Nairobi.

But in May this year, the two countries began the journey of normalizing diplomatic relations which was further affected over a maritime border dispute.

The two countries had been engaged in a long-running territorial dispute over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations believed to hold valuable deposits of oil and gas.

The row over which nation controls access to the lucrative deposits escalated in early 2019 after Somalia decided to auction off oil and gas blocks in a disputed maritime area, prompting Kenya to recall its ambassador from Mogadishu in February of that year.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Seven dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Algiers (AFP), Aug 10 – Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister...

56 seconds ago

business

Kenya plans to boost horticulture exports to China

NAIROBI, Aug. 9 – Kenya is seeking to increase its horticulture exports to China in order to boost its revenues, the industry said on...

9 mins ago

Headlines

Mudavadi protests IEBC’s campaign limit for presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to review the campaign spending limits of the August...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

US warns citizens against travel to France over Covid concerns

Washington (AFP), Aug 10 – The US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over rising coronavirus cases in the...

1 hour ago

County News

Kakuzi names former AG Githu Muigai to chair newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly formed Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee...

1 hour ago

World

Iranian ex-official denies part in 1988 executions in Sweden trial

Stockholm (AFP), Aug 10 – Lawyers for a former Iranian prison official denied his involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker Muturi demands justice for 2 Embu brothers believed to have been killed by police

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has asked security forces to undertake thorough investigations into the mysterious deaths of two...

3 hours ago

World

Japan apologises, pledges reform after woman’s death in immigration detention

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 10 – Japan on Tuesday apologised for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform...

4 hours ago