Sichale held that the Constitution is clear on procedure of amendments hence there need not be an attempt to refer to the doctrine in Kenya’s case/Judiciary Media Service

Sichale dismisses basic structure doctrine, upholds BBI signature validation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Court of Appeal Judge Fatuma Sichale on Friday differed with the Constitutional Court view on the applicability of the basic structure doctrine in Kenya, saying the reference was far-fetched.

Sichale held that the Constitution is clear on procedure of amendments hence there need not be an attempt to refer to the doctrine in Kenya’s case.

She also stated that validation on signatures in support of an amendment bill does not require a quorate electoral commission.

The judge also found the proposal to create 70 new constituencies by promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process within constitutional limits.

She said the role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is limited to the delimitation of constituencies.

More to follow…

