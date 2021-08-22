Seven people die in chaos near Kabul airport: UK

London, United Kingdom, Aug 22 – Seven Afghan civilians have died in the chaos near Kabul airport, the British defence ministry said Sunday as thousands of people try to flee the country.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul,” a ministry spokesman said.

The United States and its allies have been struggling to cope with the huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights in the week since the Taliban retook power.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the spokesman said.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the UK newspaper Mail on Sunday that “no nation will be able to get everyone out” before the US deadline of August 31.

“Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer and they will have our complete support if they do,” he said.