Sections of Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet placed under 6pm-6am curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The government on Friday placed parts of Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties on a 60-day 6pm to 6am curfew, over security threats.

The order applly to Kolowa and Ngoron divisions of Tiaty West sub-county in Baringo, Tot and Chesongoch divisions of Marakwet East sub-county in Elgeyo Marakwet and Sekeret and Cheptulel locations of Pokot central sub-county in West Pokot.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi through a gazette notice said the order will take effect from August 7.

“Under this order there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service,” Matiangi stated.