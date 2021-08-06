Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi through a gazette notice said the order will take effect from August 7/Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

County News

Sections of Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet placed under 6pm-6am curfew

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The government on Friday placed parts of Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties on a 60-day 6pm to 6am curfew, over security threats.

The order applly to Kolowa and Ngoron divisions of Tiaty West sub-county in Baringo, Tot and Chesongoch divisions of Marakwet East sub-county in Elgeyo Marakwet and Sekeret and Cheptulel locations of Pokot central sub-county in West Pokot.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi through a gazette notice said the order will take effect from August 7.

“Under this order there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service,” Matiangi stated.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines globally this year: Xi

BEIJING, Aug 6 – China will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year and offer 100 million...

33 mins ago

World

Taliban kill top Afghan government media official as fighting rages

Kabul (AFP), Aug 6 – The Taliban shot dead the head of the Afghan government’s media information centre Friday near a mosque in the...

35 mins ago

Capital Health

China says latest COVID-19 resurgence more complicated but “controllable”

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) — The latest resurgence of COVID-19 in China, caused mainly by the Delta variant, is more complicated but the epidemic...

39 mins ago

World

Tigray rebels reject calls to leave neighbouring regions

Addis Ababa (AFP), Aug 6 – Rebel forces from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray on Friday rebuffed US calls to leave neighbouring regions, one day after...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua sent on terminal leave, Christopher Mutua to act

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya Films and Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua was on Friday asked to proceed on a terminal leave, until...

3 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania opposition leader in court on terrorism charges

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Aug 6 – Tanzanian opposition leader Freedom Mbowe appeared in court on Friday on terrorism charges that his supporters have denounced...

3 hours ago

Headlines

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

WASHINGTON, USA, Aug 6 – Three employees at CNN have been fired for violating the network’s coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated,...

3 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta condoles with the Kajwang’ family

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and Homa...

4 hours ago