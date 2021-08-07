Section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue Roundabout to University Way closed from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug, 7- The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced the closure of a section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue roundabout to University Way from Monday to facilitate the ongoing construction of the ExpressWay.

In a statement issued late Friday, KENHA said the section of the road on one side will be closed until October 10, and motorists are required to use a diversion that will be created or use alternative routes to ease traffic congestion.

“The diversion shall entail closure of three lanes for traffic heading towards Westlands and creation of two lanes on the road reserves for traffic movement,” KENHA Director General Peter Mundinia stated.

The construction of the expressway from JKIA to Westlands has occasioned traffic congestion along Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way since the beginning of the year due to numerous diversions with the contractor warning of disruptions until the end of the year.

The 27-kilometre expressway constructed by China Roads and Bridges Corporation at a cost of Sh62 billion shillings is expected to be completed in February next year.

It will be a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.