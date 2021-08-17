Ruto warns against ethnic political alliances during meeting with religious leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has intensified meetings with leaders from various counties, as he seeks support for his candidature in next year’s General Election

On Tuesday, he hosted religious leaders from Tharaka Nithi County led by Bishops Samuel Njagi, Erick Kaburia and Njeru Mwaniki at his Karen residence in Nairobi County.

“We must refuse to retreat to ethnic political alliances that will hurt our unity and development agenda. Rather, we should work towards establishing national parties that are founded on firm social and economic principles for meaningful political stability of our country,” he told the leaders.

Also present were MPs George Murugara (Tharaka), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igembe Ngombe), Beatrice Nkatha (Woman Rep., Tharaka Nithi), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Woman Rep., Kiambu) and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.