Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto addressing journalists after a meeting with leaders from Nyanza in Gilgil on August 9, 2021.

Headlines

Ruto says ready to face ex-NASA principals, urges them to compete on ideologies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15- Deputy President William Ruto now says that he is not fazed by leaders ‘ganging up’ against him and challenged them to present their ideas and agenda to Kenyans.

The DP who is keen on succeeding his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term said the stability of the nation is hinged on improving the lives of Kenyans and not sharing of power and positions by few individuals

“The stability and unity of a nation is built on a platform where every citizen can be the best that they can. It is going to be meaningful if the conversation is not about how leaders are going to share positions and how they are going to share power,” the DP said.

Speaking during a church service at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Kawangware on Sunday, Ruto maintained that if he is elected the 5th President of Kenya, he will ensure that tribal politics that divide Kenyans are eradicated and create a peaceful country that all Kenyans will be proud of.

“We have agreed that we will get rid of tribalism in this country and in the next General Election, we will completely bury divisive politics and work together for the benefit of this nation and the citizens,” Ruto said.

Opposition leaders have lately intensified a unity bid, in talks initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta between former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi, so as to front a joint presidential candidate in next year’s General Election.

Days after the NASA leaders announced that the coalition was dead and were all walking separate ways in seeking the presidency in 2022, the president on Tuesday, convened a meeting in State House, Mombasa attended by Raila Odinga (ODM) and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

Although a statement from State House did not touch on the political aspect of the meeting, sources said it discussed matters to do with the 2022 succession politics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is all about unity and how the leaders will be able to work together,” a source familiar with the talks said, “the president is keen to have the leaders support Raila’s candidature.”

The leaders are out to compete with Deputy President William Ruto who fell out with the president in March 2018 when he shook hands with Odinga.

In June while meeting with leaders from Ukambani region, Kenyatta declared that he would pick his 2022 successor from among the  ex-NASA principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

I will be on the ballot, Mudavadi insists amid unity talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi insists his 2022 presidential ambition is still intact amid efforts to...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Raila on Kenya’s unity and economic recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says inclusive political processes and non-violent competition for power is what...

1 hour ago

World

Lebanon fuel tank explosion kills 28, overwhelms hospitals

Beirut (AFP), Aug 15 – At least 28 people were killed and nearly 80 others injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon...

2 hours ago

World

Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304

Port-au-Prince (AFP), Aug 14 – Rescue workers were scrambling to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing at least 304 and...

2 hours ago

World

Malaysian PM to offer resignation Monday: minister

Kuala Lumpur (AFP), Aug 15 – Malaysia’s embattled leader will offer his resignation to the king Monday, a minister said, potentially spelling an end...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why the youth are key in leading energy revolution

By CAROLINE BAXTER TRESISE and HELEN WATTS “We’re actually not asking for a seat at the table anymore,” said Cherop Soy from the SDG7 Youth Constituency. “This...

4 hours ago

Africa

In Sudan, Tigrayans fear the worst as bodies wash up in river

Wad al-Hiliou (Sudan) (AFP), Aug 15 – In an east Sudan town, Tigrayan Gabratansay Gabrakhristos panics whenever his phone rings: it could be grim...

6 hours ago

Special Report

Timeline: the Taliban’s sweeping offensive in Afghanistan

Kabul (AFP), Aug 15 – The Taliban have taken more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week as...

6 hours ago