Ruto says ready to face ex-NASA principals, urges them to compete on ideologies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15- Deputy President William Ruto now says that he is not fazed by leaders ‘ganging up’ against him and challenged them to present their ideas and agenda to Kenyans.

The DP who is keen on succeeding his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term said the stability of the nation is hinged on improving the lives of Kenyans and not sharing of power and positions by few individuals

“The stability and unity of a nation is built on a platform where every citizen can be the best that they can. It is going to be meaningful if the conversation is not about how leaders are going to share positions and how they are going to share power,” the DP said.

Speaking during a church service at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Kawangware on Sunday, Ruto maintained that if he is elected the 5th President of Kenya, he will ensure that tribal politics that divide Kenyans are eradicated and create a peaceful country that all Kenyans will be proud of.

“We have agreed that we will get rid of tribalism in this country and in the next General Election, we will completely bury divisive politics and work together for the benefit of this nation and the citizens,” Ruto said.

Opposition leaders have lately intensified a unity bid, in talks initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta between former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi, so as to front a joint presidential candidate in next year’s General Election.

Days after the NASA leaders announced that the coalition was dead and were all walking separate ways in seeking the presidency in 2022, the president on Tuesday, convened a meeting in State House, Mombasa attended by Raila Odinga (ODM) and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU).

Although a statement from State House did not touch on the political aspect of the meeting, sources said it discussed matters to do with the 2022 succession politics.

“It is all about unity and how the leaders will be able to work together,” a source familiar with the talks said, “the president is keen to have the leaders support Raila’s candidature.”

The leaders are out to compete with Deputy President William Ruto who fell out with the president in March 2018 when he shook hands with Odinga.

In June while meeting with leaders from Ukambani region, Kenyatta declared that he would pick his 2022 successor from among the ex-NASA principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.