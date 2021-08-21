Connect with us

Ruto says BBI appeal decision a win-win for the people, rule of law

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Deputy President William Ruto Saturday termed the Court of Appeal judgment that sustained the invalidation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review process as a win-win for the people and an affirmation of the rule of law, and judicial independence. 

Ruto who addressed journalists at his official residence in Karen a day after the seven-judge bench upheld the May 14 Constitutional Court judgment that nullified the BBI process lauded the judges for defending the Constitution saying they demonstrated courage.

“The court decision reaffirms that Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law, not the rule of men, where the Constitution and sovereignty of the people are supreme, and not the political elite. However, no one has won or lost: It is a win-win for the people and the Constitution, I laud the courage of the judges who have bravely defended the Constitution,” Ruto said.

He, therefore, noted the government should harness the energy directed towards the law review process towards issues that affect Kenyans including efforts to rebuild the economy.

“It is time for us to join hands and pursue the priorities of wananchi with the same urgency and vigour that had been dedicated to the BBI. We must make up for all the time lost, resources spent and opportunities foregone in the knowledge that time is of the essence,” the DP added.

The appeal ruling, Ruto said, unveiled the sovereign will of Kenyans. He commended citizen vigilance and high civic engagement on matters that concern the nation.

“We rejoice in the timeless spirit of freedom that remains alive in our land. We delight most thankfully in the vigilance and civic engagement that pervades our country, and the commitment by Kenyans of all walks of life to rise and defend their liberty,” he added.

While suming up of the judgment delivered by judges of the Appellate Court, Justice Daniel Musinga noted that “any amendment that alters the constitutional fundamentally is not an ordinary constitutional amendment. It amounts to the dismemberment of the constitution.”

Six of the seven judges who composed the appellate bench upheld the Constitutional Court finding on the application of the basic structure doctrine. Further, the judges agreed promoters of the constitution abused the popular initiative constitutional review route.

The court also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold at the electoral agency saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4.

