Ruto: Raila, OKA leaders pursuing selfish interests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday criticized a recent meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani’s Musalia Mudavadi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and KANU’s Gideon Moi, and President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.

The DP said leaders were out to serve their selfish interests.

The meeting held on Tuesday at State House Mombasa was also attended by Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

DP Ruto said was unimaginable that the opposition chiefs who never supported the Jubilee government are now plotting against those who campaigned and voted for the President.

“Their agenda of going there was to discuss how to share power and plot against some of us who campaigned and assisted the President in securing votes to form the government,” he said.

The DP also accused Odinga, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula, formerly National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, of abandoning their opposition role and disrupting the Jubilee government’s focus on the Big Four agenda to pursue their quest for power.

Ruto said constitutional reforms has been the focus of the ex-NASA chiefs and they were solely to blame for divisions that rocked the Jubilee Party after March 2018.

“They abandoned the opposition, invaded our government, destroyed our party, sabotaged the Big four plan, changed our priority and brought a selfish agenda to change the constitution, and now after dismembering NASA they are camped at Statehouse,” the DP said.

Although a statement from State House did not make reference to the political aspect of the meeting, sources said the session discussed matters to do with the 2022 succession politics.

The meeting was deemed as part of President Kenyatta’s plan to bring together former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi to field a joint presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election when his second and final term ends.