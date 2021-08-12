Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto.

Headlines

Ruto: Raila, OKA leaders pursuing selfish interests

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday criticized a recent meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani’s Musalia Mudavadi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and KANU’s Gideon Moi, and President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.

The DP said leaders were out to serve their selfish interests.

The meeting held on Tuesday at State House Mombasa was also attended by Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

DP Ruto said was unimaginable that the opposition chiefs who never supported the Jubilee government are now plotting against those who campaigned and voted for the President.

“Their agenda of going there was to discuss how to share power and plot against some of us who campaigned and assisted the President in securing votes to form the government,” he said.

The DP also accused Odinga, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula, formerly National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, of abandoning their opposition role and disrupting the Jubilee government’s focus on the Big Four agenda to pursue their quest for power.

Ruto said constitutional reforms has been the focus of the ex-NASA chiefs and they were solely to blame for divisions that rocked the Jubilee Party after March 2018.

“They abandoned the opposition, invaded our government, destroyed our party, sabotaged the Big four plan, changed our priority and brought a selfish agenda to change the constitution, and now after dismembering NASA they are camped at Statehouse,” the DP said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although a statement from State House did not make reference to the political aspect of the meeting, sources said the session discussed matters to do with the 2022 succession politics.

The meeting was deemed as part of President Kenyatta’s plan to bring together former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi to field a joint presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election when his second and final term ends.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Social media curbs as Zambia votes in hard-fought polls

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 12 – Zambians flocked to vote for a president Thursday in tightly contested polls pitting incumbent Edgar Lungu and his long-time...

54 mins ago

County News

Court issues arrest warrant against 4 cops at Governor Gakuru’s accident scene

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 12 – A Nyeri court has issued a warrant of arrest against four police officers at the scene of accident of...

3 hours ago

County News

Karua, Kuria and Kiunjuri unveil 3-party league ahead of 2022 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, Chama Cha Kazi’s Moses Kuria and The Service Party’s Mwangi Kiunjuri on Thursday unveiled...

5 hours ago

County News

Hodi Hodi revelers were served pure methanol to dilute on their own: Natembeya

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 12 – Over 30 revelers who developed complications after consuming illicit liquor in Nakuru’s Hodi Hodi area were served pure methanol...

5 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns former Kwale County MP Zainab Chidzuga

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kwale County...

6 hours ago

County News

Ex-Kwale Woman Representative Chidzuga dies aged 65

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – Former Kwale woman representative Zainab Chidzuga is dead, the family has confirmed. She died after hospitalization for two weeks...

7 hours ago

County News

Deaths from poisonous chang’aa in Nakuru’s Hodi Hodi area rise to 10

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 12 – The death toll of the poisonous chang’aa in Hodi Hodi village of Kabatini location, Nakuru County rose to 10...

7 hours ago

Focus on China

China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, properly handle...

8 hours ago