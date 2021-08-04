Ruto played a persecution card for sympathy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dr. David Matsanga in London UK

I want to say from the onset that the Ruto airport episode is too much ado about nothing. It’s a well choreographed theatric to milk public sympathy. It creates persecution syndrome that he dearly needs to at the moment.

The Deputy President is a master at politics of opportunism. The type Machiavellian strategy to blame the Emperor. He wants to create the Fanon Frantz strategy in Kenya.

When playing it comes to acting victimhood, William Ruto has no match. These are tactics used by people who want to cover up the real motives. Look at the short visit to Zanzibar and look at the entourage accompanying the DP which include well known international actors.

I believe Kenya has well established protocols to be adhered to when VIPs of the statuere of the DP, Cabinet Ministers, MPs, Judiciary and senior military and police officers etc.

It baffles me as to why on the other hand…he seeks honors from a government he denounces day and night? By refusing to play by the rules at the airport, the DP has borrowed a leaf of emotional irrationality and noisy activism of populist theories of Machiavelli.

I will put my neck to a chopping board for the fanatics of the DP to chop but state the truth . In fact, nowadays there are those chief defenders of Ruto on social media platforms who have failed to read the protocols that allow a private visit and official visit.

I believe again that the DP is a victim of his own actions made and produced in the factory in his own Karen home. The possibility of those trying to mislead Ruto on this matter is high. The truth is that Ruto’s internal traitor strategic team must answer for his own nightmares that will haunt him forever.

The DP has been portraying the Government which he is part of as a devil incarnate, taking credit for the successes and blaming others for the weaknesses. It is called selective amnesia.

The Wilson airport sit in is one of the amnesia syndrome. He knew why but decided to play foolish to attract sympathy. The evidence came quickly with Alice Wahome’s shouting at the top of churches about it.

Now when such theatrics are played at an international airport…it’s calculated to send a sinister message to the international word!

If there’s a protocol hitch, why would a whole Deputy President sit idly at the airport for a whole 5 hours?

I am at pains to understand as to why the Deputy President could not pick a phone and talk to his boss, the President or the relevant authorities?

I still believe that the whole unfortunate episode can only be understood in the context of creating a persecution complex.

If such inciting incidences are not nipped in the bud, they can easily throw the country into unnecessary strife and confusion.

What then does a private visit turn into an official visit? How does one leave the country on a private visit mission and end up officially opening and launching official projects in Uganda?

One starts discussing official Kenyan policy in Uganda when on private visit ? When one is hosted on national television in Uganda discussing official matters, can such a visit be termed official or private?

The above puzzles show the extent of ignorance the question of private and official visits has become. It is very clear that the holder of the office Deputy President remains the same and moves with the office.

It is therefore, important for such a person to obtain some sort of permission. from the basic structures where protocol must be followed.

One (in a position of DP) cannot just wake up and dress up and start travelling to a destination without notification of the offices of protocol.

My question is what is in Uganda which is so dearly missed that the whole Deputy President of Kenya misses that he sits at Wilson Airport for six hours instead of seeking the required permission through his protocol teams? That is the big question that I have no answers for.

The author is a Political Scientist, International Conflict Resolution Expert and Chairman of Pan African Forum.

[Views expressed here are his]