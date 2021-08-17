Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto when met Meru County leaders at his Karen residence on August 17, 2021.

Ruto meets Meru County leaders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has intensified meetings with leaders from across the country as he seeks to solidify support for his 2022 presidential ambitions.

On Monday, the DP met leaders from Meru County led by led by led by MPs Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) and Halima Mucheke (nominated) in Karen, Nairobi.

Here are some of the pictures shared from the meeting.

Deputy President William Ruto when met Meru County leaders at his Karen residence on August 17, 2021.

