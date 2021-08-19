NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Kenyans are no longer interested in the politics that does not help change their lives for the better, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He said people had come to the realisation that changing the Constitution was only aimed at creating positions for a few leaders instead of transforming the country.

“As a people, the decision has been made. We are going to build an equal-opportunity society through an economic revolution that is anchored on the bottom-up model,” he said.

In the proposed policy, Ruto explained, millions of jobs would be generated and a conducive business environment created.

However, he noted that many political figures were not happy that Kenya was about to take off.

“There are multiple plans to derail it. But they will not succeed. We are building an indomitable alliance of the ordinary people that will propel this grand dream,” added the Deputy President.

He spoke Thursday when he met religious leaders from Embu County at his Karen residence.

The Deputy President said it was not going to be business as usual in Kenya.

“The poor will no longer be misused by the powerful to go up the political ladder,” he argued.

Dr Ruto insisted that the formation of political alliances will not make Kenya any better.

“It is not the alliance of the mighty but that of the lowly and the jobless that will create a revolution that will change our country.”

MPs present during the meeting were Cecily Mbarire (nominated), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Geoffrey King’ang’I (Mbeere South), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Purity Ngirici (Woman Rep., Kirinyaga).