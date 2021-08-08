Headlines
Ruto faults govt for targeting his allies after Turkish was arrested
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged politicians to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta who has only one year remaining to complete...
Kuala Lumpur (AFP), Aug 8 – Malaysia will ease coronavirus curbs for fully vaccinated people in states comprising about half the country, its premier...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Kenya recorded 800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday raising the country’s caseload to 211, 828 even as the Health...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is set to take part in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The National anthem was belted twice on Sunday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo...
Riyadh (AFP), Aug 8 – Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the umrah pilgrimage, authorities said Sunday, a move that...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has faulted Deputy President William Ruto for breach of Government protocol on his...
Tokyo (AFP), Aug 8 – Eliud Kipchoge produced a marathon masterclass and the USA edged China at the top of the Olympics medals table...