Capital News
February 10, 2021 | Deputy President William Ruto chairs an IBEC meeting at his official residence in Karen/DPPS

Big Four

Ruto commits to lobby for NHIF, housing reforms to speed up Big 4 actualization

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to lobby for legislative reforms to speed up the implementation of the Big 4 national development agenda.

Ruto who spoke on Saturday evening at his official residence in Karen challenged the political class to focus on the delivery of the development agenda, singling out healthcare and housing reforms as a priority.

While lauding the Court of Appeal judgment sustaining the invalidation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review process, Ruto asked leaders to make up for lost time, resources spent and opportunities, saying it is never too late to do the right thing.

“We must urgently retrace our path to the Big 4 Agenda, which packaged a comprehensive raft of policy interventions, programmes and projects aimed at creating millions of jobs for our young people, rejuvenating our agriculture for food security, agro-processing, value addition and manufacturing- securing the health of millions of our citizens through Universal Health Care,” the DP said.

Ruto revealed that he had held discussions with legislators with a view of fast-tracking and re-introducing amendments that are in line with the projects and initiatives contained in the Big Four Agenda.

He said this includes fast-tracking the long-delayed amendments to the NHIF Act in order to unlock the dream of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The DP said they had also agreed on reintroducing amendments to the Housing Act to establish a framework for the actualization of the Housing Fund that is a prerequisite for unlocking the housing programme.

He said talks were ongoing to create the legislative framework required to facilitate mobilization of resources necessary to radically transform agricultural production.

“This would enable Kenyans achieve food security and nutrition self-sufficiency and create a surplus for diversified agro-processing and manufacturing under the Industrialization plan,” he stated.

Ruto also pointed out the increased joblessness among the youth, saying it’s time to come up with interventions on job creation as well as consolidating financing for micro, small and medium enterprises.

