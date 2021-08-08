Respect President Kenyatta, Gideon Moi tells leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged politicians to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta who has only one year remaining to complete his second and final term in office.

Moi the president deserves respect “because he is doing his best to move the country forward and ensure that peace prevails.”

“One day can make a difference in the life of anyone of us here. I am sure what he wants to do is change our lives positively. Let us all give him that opportunity and give it with respect,” Moi urged in the wake of insults from leaders, mainly allied to Deputy President William Ruto who fell out with the head of state since the March 2018 handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He reminded those aspiring to succeed the Head of State that they will also demand respect and asked them to differ politically while still respecting each other.

“And let me assure you, if you could not give him that respect, you will also not be respected. What goes around comes around. History has taught us that,” he said.

He spoke during a church service at AIPCA in Bahati, Nairobi County.