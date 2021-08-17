Raila: We’re ready for any BBI ruling but nobody can stop reggae

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – ODM leader Raila Odinga now says he is ready for any ruling from the Appeals Court on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), but insists “nobody can stop reggae.”

The Appeals Court is set to rule on their appeal on Friday in an open court restricted to 16 lawyers due to the COVID-19 protocols.

“We will wait for the ruling of the court. If they rule favourably well and good and it they rule otherwise it will still be okay but nobody cann stop reggae,” Odinga said during a tour of Nakuru Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and MPs Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Maina Kamanda (Nominated) as well as former MPs Njenga Mungai (Molo) and Peter Kenneth (Gatanga).

Also present were ODM Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh among others.

The BBI appeal was filed by Odinga, the BBI Secretariat, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The appeal followed a ruling of the High Court that declared the constitutional amendment bid a nullity, citing numerous illegalities in the process.

Developing story….