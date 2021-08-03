Raila to take campaign meetings to Western in 2022 vote hunt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is over the weekend expected to take his campaign meetings to Western Kenya as part of his strategy to consolidate support ahead of next year’s General Elections.

The ODM leaders will hold the first meeting which will be followed by a major declaration in Nyanza, before extending his regional tours to Coast, Northeastern, Eastern, Rift Valley, Central and Nairobi.

The Nyanza meeting is to be held in Sikri, Homa Bay County, on Thursday and Friday.

He said so as to adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19 containment, the planned meetings will host a maximum of 100 people.

“We want to be the voice of change, like Moses in the Bible faced challenges, many Kenyans have lost hope too, we tell them we keep on and have energy because we are almost in Canaan,” said Odinga during the burial of Jane Bosire, wife to former Member of Parliament and ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire.

While attending an event in Murang’a towards the end of July, Odinga announced start of a new strategy, after the exit of ODM’s National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition partners.

Odinga revealed that he and his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta are keen on uniting the country.

Keen on becoming Kenya’s fifth President, Odinga has already unveiled his agenda for the country, to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model which has caused jitters among his competitors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said Kenyans shouldn’t give an ear to the bottom up economic model, terming it as propaganda that should be dismissed.

“We do not want handouts economy but have a better economy for all Kenyans by polishing devolution through increase of funds to our counties to 35 per cent,” he said.

Odinga has also revealed his grand plan for the civil service, aimed at promoting a functional civil service in the country amid concerns of a frustrated workforce.

He noted that there needs to be a tremendous improvement in the service which he envisioned should be “defined by discipline, hard work, high morale, efficiency and high ethical standards”.