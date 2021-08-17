Raila says ODM will unveil its political alliance soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga Tuesday said that his party will soon announce a new political alliance ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

The former Prime Minister revelation comes in the wake of heightened political realignments in the country as leaders group on outfits that will catapult them to power when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term ends next year.

Odinga, who has fashioned his agenda on attaining unity of purpose in the country, noted that the new political vehicle will make Kenya a united, prosperous and equitable country.

“Let us rise together to fulfil the dreams of our children and reclaim our great destiny. We must fix this country, fix its systems, fix its politics then fix its economy. Inawezekana (it is possible),” he said during a tour of Nakuru County.

It is however, still unclear if Raila who is also the African Union (AU) envoy of Infrastructure will team up with leaders of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that comprise of Amani National Congress Party (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party, Moses Wetangula of FORD Kenya and Kenya African National Union (KANU) party leader Gideon Moi.

The quartet, who are on a three-day retreat in Naivasha strategising on a plan to clinch power in 2022 have made it clear that they will only work with Odinga under their own terms.

Odinga who is yet to confirm his presidential bid enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta which resulted in the handshake in 2018 where they vowed to foster national unity following the contentious 2017 General Elections.

The ruling Jubilee Party led by President Kenyatta on Monday gave the strongest indication that Odinga was their suitable preferred candidate.

They announced a formation of a pre-coalition arrangement with the Odinga-led party and other like-minded parties.

While other presidential contenders have anchored their 2022 campaign on the revival of Kenya’s economy, Odinga has taken a different path of striving to achieve unity.

In Nakuru where he was hosted by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and addressed the public, he asked Kenyans to be weary of leaders who are out to entice them with what he described as“sweet tongues”.

“We know where history has led those countries that fell victim to the sweet tongues of politicians. We must not allow ourselves to be falsely led down that path in 2022. We must take the high road, and summon the angels in us, not recall our demons,” he said.

Odinga emphasized that a united Kenya would achieve more saying “A house divided cannot stand. We need unity of purpose around core long-term and consistent, not erratic policies with clearly defined goals as demanded by Kenyans.”

With political inclusivity, Odinga added that every Kenyan will get to feel appreciated hence room for prosperity will be imminent.

“We must unite to build prosperity and share it equitably, on a table where everyone feels represented. We need a united front against corruption and impunity,” he said.

He revealed that his mission with Kenyatta to unite the country under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was still intact.

“We have come this far because at difficult times, we have always charted a path that sets us apart from other third world countries. A path that takes us forward not backwards and secures our future while benefiting from lessons of the bitter past,” he said.

The Court of Appeal is Friday expected to issue a ruling on the initiative which had been halted by the High Court on grounds that “Kenyatta had violated the Constitution when he initiated the process following his handshake with Odinga.”

Odinga urged the youths not to be lied to or used during this period noting that he is committed to ensure that they are empowered.

“We want every child – no matter their pedigree or identity