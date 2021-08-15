Raila on Kenya’s unity and economic recovery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says inclusive political processes and non-violent competition for power is what Kenya needs for it to achieve a prolonged stability and social cohesion.

Whereas the former Prime Minister is appreciative of the fact that the August 9, 2022 General Election is hinged on the economic revival of the country, he has cautioned that “even the best economic plans risk to fail if the country is divided and the political landscape is shaky”.

“It is only when the political situation remains stable and inspires confidence in our future that we are able to attract the investments we need for rapid economic progress,” he said on Sunday in a statement tittled Unity and Stability or Nothing.

Presidential aspirants seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta are banking on their ideologies on how to resuscitate the county’s economy to ascend to power in the high-stake polls.

Odinga who is one of the frontline contenders eyeing the presidency in 2022 in what will be his fifth attempt in the race to State House said long-term stability which results from effective and clean governance is key for economic growth and job creation.

While citing the lessons picked from the 2007 -2008 election violence, Odinga pointed out that unity and stability are critical ingredients of economic development noting that any leader who ignores that is certainly lying about their commitment to creating a prosperous nation.

It is through the election violence then that Odinga credits the Grand Coalition government which he served as a Prime Minister that picked up the economy that “collapsed from about seven percent back to zero percent”.

“A country that constantly worries about conflicts and uncertain regime changes cannot have its population to concentrate on working, saving and investing,” he said.

To invest in stability, the African Union envoy for Infrastructure has challenged leaders who are seeking leadership posts to start by uniting Kenyans and putting the nation first as opposed to their own political ambitions.

“We need leaders who worry more about the future of the people and the country than their own future. Such leadership translates into an environment that makes everyone realize that their individual fates are intertwined with that of the nation,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto who is keen to succeed his boss President Kenyatta in 2022 has in recent days sparked debate on the viability of his economic model of reviving the economy through his bottom-up approach.

His opponents continue to thrash the model including Odinga who opines that the model is far fetched.

“There is no path to jobs, good schools, hospitals, industries and security other than political stability enabled by constant pursuit of reform and development while always putting people and the nation first. It takes sound politics and Kenya needs it now more than ever,” Odinga said.