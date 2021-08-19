Connect with us

Capital News
ODM delegates at a meeting in Siaya on August 19, 2021.

County News

Raila leading ODM delegates meeting in Homa Bay despite ban on public gatherings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is in Nyanza meeting delagates despite Wednesday’s announcement on suspension of such gatherings due to the high COVID-19 infection rate.

Odinga was himself present at a high level meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa where the decision was made.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti (left) at the party’s delegates meeting on August 19, 2021.

Others present at the meeting in Mombasa were all the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) members Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) as well as Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

“All physical/in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by elections are hereby suspended with immediate effect for a period of 60 days,” an order signed by the president after the meeting reads in part.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna defended the decision to hold the meeting saying, “in light of the fact that arrangements for the meeting were already complete, i has been resolved that the meeting in Sikri, Homa Bay shall proceed, but strictly in accordance with MoH guidelines,” he said in a statement.

 

