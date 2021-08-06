Connect with us

Capital News
The federations and associations will introduce self-regulation which will see any sacco violating the rules have their license revoked

PSVs to operate at full capacity as operators sign MoU to self-regulate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will be allowed to operate at full capacity beginning Monday after operators committed to self-regulate compliance to COVID-19 containment guidelines.

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure, while addressing journalists on Friday, said the decision was reached after a long deliberation with players who eventually signed a memorandum of understanding.

Obure, said PSVs will be required to comply with the COVID-19 protocols failure to which they risk losing their licenses.

The federations and associations will introduce self-regulation which will see any sacco violating the rules have their license revoked.

The operators, Obure said, should ensure passengers wear masks, fumigate vehicles and check the temperature of all passengers on board.

Edwin Mukabanah, Chairperson Federation of Public, Transport Sector Association on his part said, “As an industry we have decided to comply fully, we appeal to all members who own PSVs  to comply to the regulations.”

In March 2020, the government ordered all PSVs to carry half capacity in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus which was first reported on March 14, 2020.

PSV operators however decried losses necessitated by the regulations including restriction of movement at night.

