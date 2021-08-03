Prof. Freida Brown to serve as USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor in Interim Capacity

Popular
Fifth Estate
Capital Health
World
New York (AFP), Aug 2 – The IMF board of governors on Monday greenlit a $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations,...
Africa
KIGALI, Aug. 2 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday said cooperation agreements signed between his country and Tanzania earlier in the day will...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Government has released Sh17.47 billion to public schools for the first term of 2021 academic calendar. Education Cabinet...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast an end of cold season in Nairobi and Rift Valley, with maximum...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri says state operatives are scheming to cause divisions in the Mount Kenya to...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is over the weekend expected to take his campaign meetings to...
Capital Health
Beijing (AFP), Aug 3 – Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Deputy President William Ruto was belittled at the Wilson Airport during a stalemate that lasted well over five hours...