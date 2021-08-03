Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Prof. Freida Brown to serve as USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor in Interim Capacity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) Council has announced the appointment of former Vice Chancellor Professor Freida Brown to serve as the Interim Vice Chancellor effective August 16, 2021.
Speaking when he confirmed the appointment, the University Council Chairman Mr Kris OleSenanu said her appointment is expected to run for a period of 9 months to facilitate the recruitment of a new Vice Chancellor and ensure institutional leadership and stability within this period.
“The global search for a new Vice Chancellor is expected to be an extremely intense process and is anticipated to last approximately 6 to 9 months. We will do our best to have new leadership on board as early as possible in 2022,” Mr Senanu said.
While paying a glowing tribute to the outgoing Vice Chancellor for what he described as dedicated and dynamic service to USIU-Africa, Mr Senanu, in a communique to the University community noted that Professor Zeleza’s dynamic leadership had resulted in the institution’s advancement, notably in the university’s 2015-2020 Strategic Plan framework.
“This progress includes the expansion of our academic programs, increased research activities and output by faculty and students, and the introduction of several prestigious programs such as the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, the Innovation and Incubation Center, and USIUAfrica Online. Perhaps even more importantly, following the COVID-19 global pandemic, he and his leadership team of the Management Board, together with various Faculty and Staff, successfully ensured that the university transitioned to online teaching and learning,” he said.
A seasoned academician, Professor Brown previously served as the USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor for more than two decades before retiring in 2016. During her 21 years of service at USIU-Africa, Professor Brown oversaw the student population growth from 1,100 students to more than 4,700 and increased the number of faculty and academic programs.
“Professor Brown served admirably as our previous Vice Chancellor and has very graciously accepted this interim appointment, and we look forward to her arrival. Having served USIU-Africa for 21 years, her familiarity with and passion for USIU-Africa is well known. She is excited to return to the university and Kenya to see first-hand the enhancements made but, crucially, to provide a steady hand of support and expertise as we undertake this important transition in leadership,” he added.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

IMF officially approves $650 bn new reserves for member countries

New York (AFP), Aug 2 – The IMF board of governors on Monday greenlit a $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations,...

2 hours ago

Africa

New agreements between Rwanda and Tanzania to give impetus to joint projects like railway

KIGALI, Aug. 2 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday said cooperation agreements signed between his country and Tanzania earlier in the day will...

3 hours ago

County News

Govt releases Sh17.5bn capitation for public schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Government has released Sh17.47 billion to public schools for the first term of 2021 academic calendar. Education Cabinet...

4 hours ago

County News

Met bureau forecasts end of cold season, dry spell in most of the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast an end of cold season in Nairobi and Rift Valley, with maximum...

4 hours ago

County News

Ex-Minister Kiunjuri says State operatives scheming to split Mt Kenya vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri says state operatives are scheming to cause divisions in the Mount Kenya to...

5 hours ago

County News

Raila to take campaign meetings to Western in 2022 vote hunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is over the weekend expected to take his campaign meetings to...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as Covid returns

Beijing (AFP), Aug 3 – Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s delegation says immigration officials belittled the DP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Deputy President William Ruto was belittled at the Wilson Airport during a stalemate that lasted well over five hours...

9 hours ago