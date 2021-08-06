President Kenyatta nominates 4 IEBC commissioners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Juliana Chirera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo Nyangaya to serve as Commissioners in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Thursday directed the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) which is chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano to conduct interviews on the nominees and present a report to Parliament for consideration.

The law requires the National Assembly to consider the nominations and table its report within 28 days.

​The nominees, if approved, are expected to hit the ground running, as preparations for the 2022 General Election begin in earnest.

The four have were chosen among 36 Kenyans that were interviewed to fill the four vacant positions at IEBC.

The Selection Panel chaired by Elizabeth Muli forwarded the names to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has subsequently forwarded the names to Parliament.

The four would be replacing Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat and former Vice-Chairperson Consolata Maina who resigned from the Commission.

​All the 36 short-listed applicants were subjected to a psychometric test before the panel embarked on oral interviews.

A total of 35 candidates participated in the oral interviews that were held between July 7 and 23.

One candidate withdrew his candidature after questions were raised over his academic papers.

The law provides that a member of the Commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

Commission members serve on a full-time basis.