Capital News
August 12, 2021

Africa

President Kenyatta invited to make a State Visit to South Africa in November

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to make a state visit in South Africa, the country’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor announced on Wednesday.

The date for the visit will be confirmed by Kenya at in coming months.

She made the announcement during the launch of Kenya-South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) which seeks, among other things to activate engagements between government departments in both countries to expand cooperation within the various sectors.

Dr Pandor and her Kenyan counterpart Amb Raychelle Omamo also led the inaugural session of the JCC between the two governments.

“The two ministers reviewed and exchanged views on the status of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in various areas of cooperation since its signing. They hailed the robust relations between the two countries and emphasized the need to continue working jointly towards enhancing political, economic, and defense cooperation,” a joint statement indicated.

As part of their discussions, they welcomed negotiations of agreements under six areas:  correctional services, political consultations, migration, tourism, return of nationals refused entry and illegal entrants, and diplomatic training

Omamo said the two officials also exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation and collaboration and committed to address all impediments that hinder bilateral relations.

“These areas include trade and investment, agriculture, art, livestock and fisheries,  education, health, science and tech, energy, housing, infrastructure development, regional and continental development,  multinational cooperation among others,” the Kenyan CS indicated.

She said the two countries also welcomed the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)  from the Latin America Group to coordinate and support each other’s initiatives in advancing the African Agenda in Security Council.

“The two ministers noted progress made in the implementation of the United Nations resolution  325 on Women, Peace and Security that was adopted in  October 2020 and committed to each other’s initiatives in advancing that Agenda,” Omamo indicated.

South Africa and Kenya have several bilateral agreements in place including six which were signed during former President Jacob Zuma’s State Visit to Kenya in 2016.

“Since the signing of the agreements, co-operation between the public and private sectors of South Africa and Kenya has remained vigorous and sustained. The Departments of Trade and Industry, Home Affairs, Tourism, Transport, Correctional Services, Defence, Basic Education, Human Settlements, and Public Enterprises, among others, continue to engage in sharing best practices in projects and hosting reciprocal technical visits,” the South African foreign ministry indicated.

