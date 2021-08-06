President Kenyatta condoles with the Kajwang’ family

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ following the death of their father Mzee David Ajwang’ Nyakwamba.

Mzee Nyakwamba, who is also the father of former Homa Bay Senator and witty politician, the late Otieno Kajwang’, died on Wednesday evening aged 89 years.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mzee Nyakwamba, a retired teacher, as an accomplished senior citizen whose success can be seen through the accomplishments of his children.

“My heartfelt condolences to my friends Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ as well as the entire Kajwang’ family on the loss of their family patriarch, Mzee David Ajwang’ Nyakwamba.

“We can tell from the achievements of his children, and from his long and distinguished service to the nation as a teacher that Mzee Nyakwamba was an accomplished senior citizen,” the President mourned.

The Head of State wished Mzee Nyakwamba’s family, friends and relatives God’s comfort in this difficult period of mourning.