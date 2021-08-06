Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
David Ajwang' Nyakwamba died on Wednesday aged 89/COURTESY

County News

President Kenyatta condoles with the Kajwang’ family

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ following the death of their father Mzee David Ajwang’ Nyakwamba.

Mzee Nyakwamba, who is also the father of former Homa Bay Senator and witty politician, the late Otieno Kajwang’, died on Wednesday evening aged 89 years.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mzee Nyakwamba, a retired teacher, as an accomplished senior citizen whose success can be seen through the accomplishments of his children.

“My heartfelt condolences to my friends Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ as well as the entire Kajwang’ family on the loss of their family patriarch, Mzee David Ajwang’ Nyakwamba.

“We can tell from the achievements of his children, and from his long and distinguished service to the nation as a teacher that Mzee Nyakwamba was an accomplished senior citizen,” the President mourned.

The Head of State wished Mzee Nyakwamba’s family, friends and relatives God’s comfort in this difficult period of mourning.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Djibouti’s hidden rock art offers window to the past

Abourma, Djibouti, Aug 6 –  From a distance, the black cliffs appear featureless, scorched by a blazing desert sun. But up close, the basalt reveals engravings...

23 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya develops new guidelines on Sickle Cell Disease management

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6  – Kenya has developed its guidelines for control and management of sickle cell disease (SCD) which will be used to...

55 mins ago

Capital Health

Malanga fuel tanker explosion victims to be buried on Friday

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 6 – The burial ceremony of twenty-two people who lost their lives when a fuel tanker exploded in Gem, Malanga, along...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Parastatal reforms will significantly benefit Kenya’s economy

State corporations or parastatals have contributed immensely to Kenya’s economic and social development. But given the current poor financial state and performance of a...

2 hours ago

Africa

S.Africa leader makes major cabinet reshuffle after unrest

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug 6 – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday carried out a major cabinet reshuffle covering security posts but also the...

2 hours ago

Africa

S.Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug 6 – South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, jailed for contempt of court last month, was admitted to hospital on Friday,...

2 hours ago

World

Tigray rebels take control of UNESCO site Lalibela: residents

Addis Ababa (AFP), Aug 5 – Rebels from Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region on Thursday seized Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the neighbouring...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta nominates 4 IEBC commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Juliana Chirera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo Nyangaya to serve as Commissioners...

3 hours ago