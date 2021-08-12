Connect with us

The President spoke on Wednesday in Mombasa during a virtual meeting with South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor that was also attended by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo/PSCU

Kenya

President Kenyatta calls for Kenya-S. Africa bi-national commission

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the elevation of the Kenya-South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) so as to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The President said the elevation of the JCC from a ministerial instrument to a Heads of State bi-national commission would help streamline economic and political partnership between Kenya and the southern Africa nation.

“Our two countries occupy strategic positions in their respective regions, therefore our cooperation is not only useful to our countries but also to our respective regions. I believe our cooperation is also essential for our continent,” he said.

The President spoke on Wednesday in Mombasa during a virtual meeting with South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor that was also attended by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo.

The Head of State singled out trade and political collaboration as some of the areas that the two countries need to give more priority, and encouraged Kenya and South Africa to share their experiences and successes with the rest of the African continent.

“We need to deepen our political collaboration and see how we can share our ideas and experiences with the rest of the continent,” the President said, and proposed a commercial partnership between Kenya Airways and South African Airways.

On the fight against Covid-19, the President applauded the collaboration between South Africa and Aspen Pharmacare in the manufacturing of Johnson and Johnson vaccine in South Africa saying, Africa should be enabled to produce Coronavirus inoculations locally.

President Kenyatta said that he looked forward to a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa soon to discuss a wide array of mutually beneficial programs.

On her part, Minister Pandor expressed optimism that the cooperation the two countries have embarked on will lead to more progressive bilateral ties.

She agreed with President Kenyatta that the two countries had experience in a wide range of areas that could be shared with the rest of the continent.

