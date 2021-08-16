Police officers at the centre of Embu brothers’ killing suspended, to face charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has suspended officers who were allegedly involved in the deaths of two Embu brothers who died at the hands of police.

In his weekly #EngageTheIG session on Twitter, Mutyambai said the move is to enable subsequent prosecution of the officers whose details were not immediately revealed.

“I assure you that justice for the Kianjokoma brothers will be served, but this can only be done if we allow the proper due process to take place with concrete evidence that can stand a trial in the court of justice,” he said Monday.

Soon after the deaths, locals staged violent protests which ed to the transfer of Embu North Sub-County police boss Emily Ngaruiya and Manyatta OCS Abdullahi Yaya.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has concluded investigations on the matter and forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for action,” he said.

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura were laid to rest on Friday in an emotional ceremony where leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi called for the prosecution of those involved.

The two brothers went missing after they were reportedly picked up by police at the Kianjokoma Shopping Centre in Embu on August 1, 2021 but their bodies were found at Embu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary on August 3, 2021.

Some of the witnesses who spoke to investigators said they boys were not booked at the police station and were instead driven away and were not seen until the following day when their bodies were found dumped in a mortuary.

Njiru who was aged 22 was a final year student at Don Bosco Technical Institute, Nairobi while his brother Mutura aged 19 was a second-year law student at Kabarak University.

According to a post-mortem report carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, the two brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries inflicted by a blunt object.