UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s gift to President Kenyatta as part of their bilateral.

After the success of the Safari Rally, the PM gave the President a model car from the 1962 East African Safari Rally, which finished in Nairobi. The full model is a Trofeu 1509 Saab 96 #5 East African Safari Rally 1962 – Pat Moss 1/43 scale.

President Kenyatta was in the UK sine last week, on an official tour during which he co-hosted the Global Education Summit with Johnson.