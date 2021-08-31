Plea for 6 cops in Embu brothers’ murder deferred to Thursday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The High Court has deferred the plea taking for six police officers accused of murdering 2 brothers in Embu to Thursday.

Five of the suspects were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts Tuesday but they did not take plea after their lawyers sought to have an adjournment to await the sixth recover after contracting COVID-19.

But Judge Daniel Ogembo declined the request, in what prompted the lawyers to step down.

The suspects did not take plea, and the court said the matter will be adjourned until Thursday to enable the state get lawyers for them.

The six were arrested on August 16 following investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) that indicted them for the murder of the two brothers Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura who were beaten to death after arrest for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

They had been arrested on August 1 in their Kianjokoma village in Embu, but their bodies were found at Embu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary on August 3. Investigations by IPOA showed that they were beaten to death after a confrontation with police who then dumped their bodies on the roadside.

Some of the witnesses who spoke to investigators said the boys were not booked at the police station and were instead driven away and were not seen until the following day when their bodies were found dumped in a mortuary.

Njiru who was aged 22 was a final year student at Don Bosco Technical Institute Nairobi, while his brother Mutura aged 19 was a second-year law student at Kabarak University.

According to a post-mortem report carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital Mortuary, the two brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries inflicted by a blunt object.