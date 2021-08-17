Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga held meetings with Nakuru leaders on August 17, 2021.

World

PICTURES: Raila in Nakuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is also the leader of the Orange Democratic party is in Nakuru solidifying his political base across the country.

Ahead of a meeting with local leaders, Odinga met Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

ODM leader Raila Odinga held meetings with Nakuru leaders on August 17, 2021.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Jubilee formally declares plan to engage ODM in pre-election coalition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – It is now official! The ruling Jubilee party has announced it will seeking to seal a pre-election coalition with...

10 mins ago

County News

PICTURES: Any white smoke from One Kenya Alliance meeting in Naivasha?

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Leaders in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) kicked off their consensus-building meeting in Naivasha Monday, in what is aimed...

34 mins ago

Kenya

University and College placement out; all admitted apart from 7,000 who didn’t apply

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- More than 7,850 students who sat for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations did not apply for...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI arrests prime suspect over Kitengela murders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The prime suspect in last week’s murder of four young men in Kitengela has been arrested. The suspect was...

2 hours ago

Africa

Zambia’s new president vows ‘better’ democracy after landslide win

Lusaka, Zambia, Aug 17 – Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday slammed the southern African country’s outgoing “brutal regime” while promising a “better democracy” in...

2 hours ago

Africa

Libya political upturn boosts migrant exodus

Tripoli (AFP), Aug 17 – As violence in Libya has waned this year, the number of would-be migrants to Europe intercepted so far has...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

‘Shocking’: With grief and dismay, US veterans watch Afghanistan fall

Washington (AFP), Aug 17 – A decade after returning from Afghanistan, Marc Silvestri was convinced it was time for his comrades to come home...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese FM talks with U.S. secretary of state over Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday exchanged views with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...

3 hours ago