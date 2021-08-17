World
PICTURES: Raila in Nakuru
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – It is now official! The ruling Jubilee party has announced it will seeking to seal a pre-election coalition with...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Leaders in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) kicked off their consensus-building meeting in Naivasha Monday, in what is aimed...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- More than 7,850 students who sat for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations did not apply for...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The prime suspect in last week’s murder of four young men in Kitengela has been arrested. The suspect was...
Africa
Lusaka, Zambia, Aug 17 – Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday slammed the southern African country’s outgoing “brutal regime” while promising a “better democracy” in...
Africa
Tripoli (AFP), Aug 17 – As violence in Libya has waned this year, the number of would-be migrants to Europe intercepted so far has...
Biden Administration
Washington (AFP), Aug 17 – A decade after returning from Afghanistan, Marc Silvestri was convinced it was time for his comrades to come home...
Focus on China
BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday exchanged views with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...