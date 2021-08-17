PICTURES: Any white smoke from One Kenya Alliance meeting in Naivasha?

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Leaders in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) kicked off their consensus-building meeting in Naivasha Monday, in what is aimed at finding a middle ground to front a single presidential candidate.

They include Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Congress (ANC), Gideon Moi of KANU, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya who are meeting with their close allies and party leadership officials.

The meeting comes a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta assembled them at State House, Mombasa where he urged them to support ODM leader Raila Odinga as a formidable candidate for the 2022 presidential election.

The four have lately maintained hardline positions, insisting that they are keen to be on the ballot.

Here are pictures from their meeting at the Great Rift Valley Lodge.