August 30, 2021 | Deputy President William Ruto meets newly deployed Administration Police at his official residence in Karen/DPPS

PHOTOS: Ruto welcomes newly deployed AP guards at the Hustler’s Mansion

World

IS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport, as US troops pull out

Kabul (AFP), Aug 30 – The Islamic State group claimed a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, as US troops raced to complete...

51 mins ago

Capital Health

Govt to withhold COVID vaccines from centres with inconsistent returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday said the vaccine deployment centre will withhold COVID-19 vaccines from health facilities unable...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MoH clears framework for administration of COVID vaccines by private facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health has developed a framework for the deployment and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by private health...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MoH prohibits vaccination outside government-listed facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday prohibited the issuance of COVID-19 vaccines outside the government’s framework, warning that maladministration...

2 hours ago

County News

Drunk Nanyuki cop filmed harassing locals to undergo rehabilitation

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – A visibly drunk police officer who was filmed over the weekend harassing residents of Majengo in Nanyuki, Laikipia County...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai warns against get-rich-quick schemes amid surge

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has advised Kenyans to shun get-rich-quick schemes saying the police service will sustain an...

3 hours ago

World

‘Work is work’: Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany

Leipzig (Germany) (AFP), Aug 30 – He was once a minister in Afghanistan but quit, fed up with the corruption. Now in Germany, Sayed...

5 hours ago

Africa

Tight security, shops shut as SSudan warns against protests

Juba, South Sudan, Aug 30 –Security forces patrolled South Sudan’s capital Juba on Monday and many shops were shut as the authorities warned of a...

5 hours ago