PHOTOS: Ruto welcomes newly deployed AP guards at the Hustler’s Mansion
World
Kabul (AFP), Aug 30 – The Islamic State group claimed a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, as US troops raced to complete...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday said the vaccine deployment centre will withhold COVID-19 vaccines from health facilities unable...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health has developed a framework for the deployment and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by private health...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday prohibited the issuance of COVID-19 vaccines outside the government’s framework, warning that maladministration...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – A visibly drunk police officer who was filmed over the weekend harassing residents of Majengo in Nanyuki, Laikipia County...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has advised Kenyans to shun get-rich-quick schemes saying the police service will sustain an...
World
Leipzig (Germany) (AFP), Aug 30 – He was once a minister in Afghanistan but quit, fed up with the corruption. Now in Germany, Sayed...
Africa
Juba, South Sudan, Aug 30 –Security forces patrolled South Sudan’s capital Juba on Monday and many shops were shut as the authorities warned of a...