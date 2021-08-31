Connect with us

August 30, 2021: DP William Ruto seen here with Administration Police officers deployed to his Karen residence in Nairobi following the withdrawal of GSU.

Kenya

Petition filed against GSU withdrawal from DP Ruto’s home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Two Kenyans have filed a petition at the Hi Court against the State’s move to withdraw General Service Unit (GSU) officers from Deputy President William Ruto’s homes.

The two Petitioners Miruru Waweru and Angela Mwikali said the DP’s security has been compromised following the move described by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai as “normal changes.”

The matter certified urgent and scheduled for hearing on September 21 before a Constitutional and Human rights judge.

“The matter is certified as urgent and admitted for hearing during the high court recess,” the court stated.

The GSU officers were last week replaced by Administration Police officers at the DP’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi and his rural home in Sugoi.

Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde has written to the IG demanding they be reinstated even as the DP downplayed the matter.

DP William Ruto takes tea with AP officers deployed to his Karen residence following the withdrawal of GSU officers in escalating fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Tuesday, he welcomed the newly deployed APs at his Karen residence and treated them to a tea party.

He has also dismissed a security Parliamentary Committee investigating the matter, saying it should find something useful to do.

The Committee was set to question Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi Wednesday.

Ruto has been at loggerheads with the government in which he serves after a bitter fall-out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta since March 2018 when the latter shook hands with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The change of security that caught many Kenyans by surprise including a section of Ruto’s bitter critics followed President Kenyatta’s outburst where he dared Ruto to resign from government instead of criticizing it from within.

“I was not elected to sell Ice Cream,” he said, “I was elected to solve the problems Kenyans are facing, that include lack of jobs for the millions of youths out there among others.”

