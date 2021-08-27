Parties Registrar okays dissolution of NASA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The political parties registrar Friday okayed the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA), an outfit that supported Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid during the 2017 presidential election.

NASA which was formed in January 2017 comprised of the ODM, Amani National Congress, Wiper Democratic Party, Chama Cha Mashinani, and FORD Kenya parties.

Registrar Ann Nderitu, in a letter, addressed to the leaders of the party said the decision was made after reviewing the submissions made by ANC, Wiper Party, and Ford Kenya.

The three parties had sought the dissolution of the opposition coalition and had even signed a formal exit from the outfit.

“Pursuant to Regulation 22(1) of Political Parties (Registration) Regulations, 2019, and Article 15 (1) of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) Coalition Agreement, this office received submissions from ANC, Chama Cha Mashinani, Ford Kenya Party, and Wiper,” Nderitu said.

“Article 15(1) of the Coalition Agreement stipulates that the coalition shall stand dissolved where any three of the coalition parties decide to leave the coalition,” she added.

ODM and Wiper Parties resolved to exit the coalition in July.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the decision was reached after the party held the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on his part, revealed that his party would concentrate its efforts on a new coalition, the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which comprises ANC, FORD Kenya, and Kenya Africa National Alliance(KANU) led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“NASA is the past for us, we would like to formally end this arrangement and for us to be allowed to pursue relationships with other people,” he said.

The NASA fallout was a culmination of accusations and counter-accusations among coalition principals.

Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) accused ODM of bullying them and starving them of cash.

The party leaders also demanded for a share of political parties funding allocated to ODM. The Orange party later agreed to wire some monies to its affiliates following talks between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Musyoka.

Wiper was allocated Sh70 million, ANC Sh43.9 million, and FORD Kenya Sh36 million.

Odinga said the party was ready to forge new alliances following NASA’s collapse.

“We shall now embark on a new, inclusive and futuristic political trajectory. I’m impressed by the team’s enthusiasm in promoting our party’s social justice agenda,” he said.