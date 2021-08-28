ODP links GSU recall to a scheme to immobilize Ruto ahead of polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Masinde has linked the withdrawal of the elite GSU unit from his official residence in Karen to a sinister motive to immobilize him ahead of 2022 polls.

On Thursday, a GSU police unit guarding DP’s official residence in Nairobi’s Karen and his Sugoi rural home were replaced by Administration Police officers in an escalating stand-off with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Masinde, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police copied to both the Head of Public Service and Director of National Intelligence Service, said the deployment of Administration Police was done outside the legal framework and thus suspicious. He demanded the reinstatement of the elite unit legally mandated to guard State residences.

Ruto’s Chief of Staff cited incidents of security breaches including one that caught the country’s attention at the height of the 2017 General Elections when a gunman staged a siege at Ruto’s Sugoi home.

Other incidences cited include the expulsion of DP from his Mombasa residence and the violent disruption of several meetings that Ruto had planned to attend in Muranga, Kisii, and Taita Taveta counties.

“For the last three years, you have refused to engage the Deputy President on any of the matters touching on his security at all. The law is clear that the GSU is mandated to guard the Deputy President’s residence,” he said.

Masinde also wondered why the police was yet to investigate and issue a report on claims by a section of political actors that Ruto will not be on the ballot in 2022.

He said the statement first made public by Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli was a pointer to a plot to harm Ruto.

“On numerous occasions, people well known to you have publicly stated that the Deputy President will not be there in 2022. You have refused to act upon reports made to you on the implications of such remarks for the security, safety and well-being of the Deputy President,” Masinde added.

The Office of the Deputy President said the Inspector General of Police will take responsibility should Ruto or his family be harmed.

“We expect you to act lawfully, independently, and in good faith as per your oath of office and refuse the temptation to play the politics of the day. The office of the Deputy president looks forward to an official explanation from you on these issues as a matter of urgent national importance,” he further added.

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, while defending the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers from the residences of Deputy President William Ruto, said it was “a normal re-assignment of duties within the National Police Service to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.”

“The Presidential Escort Unit continues to provide close protection security to the Deputy President,” he said.

According to DP Ruto’s Spokesperson David Mugonyi, the security officer in charge of security at the DP’s residence in Karen received verbal instructions from his superiors on Thursday morning to withdraw all GSU officers from all Ruto residences by 2 pm.

DP Ruto is yet to comment on the issue.