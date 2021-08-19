ODM Sikri meeting proceeds as planned despite ban on gatherings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Orange Democratic Party has clarified that a key political meeting bringing together delegates from the larger Nyanza meeting will proceed as planned, despite containment measures banning all forms of gatherings to curb soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna explained that it would not be possible to cancel the Homa Bay meeting convened by the party leader Raila Odinga on Thursday, since the arrangements were already complete.

“In light of the fact that the arrangements for the meeting were already complete, it has been resolved that the meeting in Sikri, Homa Bay shall proceed as planned, but strictly in accordance with MoH guidelines,” stated Sifuna.

He however said that Friday’s meeting that was scheduled for Kakamega had been suspended until further notice.

The ban on gatherings also saw the suspension of the 7th Annual Devolution Conference that was set for August 23-26 in Makueni, despite the Council of Governors having announced that all measures of preventing the spread of the disease had been put in place, including having all the 1,000 delegates attending the conference vaccinated.

The review of the COVID containment measures were announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta after meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders including Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) and Gideon Moi of KANU, who committed to lead by example.

The Homa Bay meeting was set to signal the beginning of Odinga’s planned meetings in Nyanza and western regions, aimed at developing strategies to consolidate support ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Odinga had hinted that a major announcement would be made during the meeting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other meetings had been scheduled for Coast, Northeastern, Eastern, Rift Valley, Central and Nairobi, in that order.

Over the weekend the ODM leader said he will announce which coalition he will be in next month as he prepares for the 2022 General Election.

On Tuesday while launching the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ strategic plan in Nakuru County, Odinga said outlined his objective of addressing problems affecting the country including political inclusion, divisive electoral process, insecurity, corruption and reviving the economy.