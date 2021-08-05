Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, through a statement shared to newsrooms on Thursday, said Ruto's attempts to explain the bottom-up approach showed that he had no clue but just trying to blame everyone else for his failures/FILE/ODM

Headlines

ODM dismisses Ruto-led UDA PG as diversionary, blames Ruto for Jubilee failures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Parliamentary Group meeting as diversionary saying the DP is to blame for confusion in Jubilee Party.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, through a statement shared to newsrooms on Thursday, said Ruto’s attempts to explain the bottom-up approach showed that he had no clue but just trying to blame everyone else for his failures.

“They have comically tried to frame the argument as between the so-called bottom-up viz trickle-down economic models, whilst demonstrating they have no clue what either means. They have chosen to blame their self-inflicted problems on everyone but themselves,” Sifuna said hours after the UDA team issued a statement.

The Ruto-led group had accused the National Super Alliance (NASA) of hijacking the government’s agenda resulting in a mismanaged economy leading to rising public debt.

“For the past four years, we have consistently and repeatedly raised concerns and objections to Jubilee’s abandoning of its agenda and solemn commitments upon which it was re-elected in 2017. Regrettably, the NASA coalition, its principals, and their Jubilee collaborators took the government hostage, hijacked its agenda,” the group said in a joint statement.

Contrary to UDA’s claim, Sifuna said Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda was progressing smoothly only that the DP is not part of the agenda.

The Raila Odinga-led party said that if he was genuine, Ruto would have implemented the bottom-up approach during Jubilee’s first term when he was largely in control of government agenda.

“The President extended tanga tanga and their leader a lot of leeway in Jubilee’s first term, which they could very well have used to implement this so-called bottom-up approach but which they instead saw as an opportunity to loot, grab, and basically run the country into the ground,” Sifuna said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden to set target of half of US car sales to be zero-emission by 2030

Washington (AFP), Aug 5 – President Joe Biden will on Thursday unveil a target backed by the Detroit automakers for half of all cars...

18 mins ago

Africa

Tanzania arrests opposition protesters as court hearing postponed

Dar es Salaam (AFP), Aug 5 – Tanzanian riot police detained a number of protesting supporters of arrested opposition leader Freedom Mbowe on Thursday,...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for children aged over 3 in UAE

DUBAI, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the use of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine...

4 hours ago

Headlines

135 Ruto-allied MPs declare UDA new home, say Jubilee Party has collapsed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Over 135 Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have declared the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) their...

4 hours ago

World

Greece battles to control fire close to ancient Olympic site

Athens (AFP), Aug 5 – Greek firefighters battled Thursday to bring under control two major fires raging near Olympia and on the island of...

8 hours ago

Corona Virus

IG orders Internal Affairs Unit to probe disappearance of 2 students in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – National Police Service Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to probe the death of 2...

9 hours ago

Kenya

NO! DP Ruto doesn’t require clearance from Public Service boss to travel, his office says

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – The office of Deputy President William Ruto has denied reports that he requires to seek clearance from the Head...

11 hours ago

Headlines

I’m not your punching bag, Kibicho tells Ruto after airport drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has denied claims that calls were made from the ministry to immigration officials at...

11 hours ago