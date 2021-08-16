Connect with us

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei died in a road accident on the Nakuru highway on August 16, 2021.

County News

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei dies in road accident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16- Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead.

Prengei succumbed to injuries, following a road accident along the Nakuru-Kabarak Road on Monday night, police said.

According to Nakuru County Police Commander, Beatrice Kiraguri, the Senator lost control of his vehicle and hit a perimeter wall.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Prengei was nominated to Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party Ticket making him the first legislator from the minority Ogiek community.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was among the first leader to condole the family, describing Prengei as a “dynamic and dedicated servant of the people.”

His fellow Senators sent condolences to the family, with Millicent Omanga describing hm as a “great leader.”

Others who sent condolences include Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

