Nominated Senator Victor Prengei dies in road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16- Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead.
Prengei succumbed to injuries, following a road accident along the Nakuru-Kabarak Road on Monday night, police said.
According to Nakuru County Police Commander, Beatrice Kiraguri, the Senator lost control of his vehicle and hit a perimeter wall.
He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Prengei was nominated to Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party Ticket making him the first legislator from the minority Ogiek community.
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was among the first leader to condole the family, describing Prengei as a “dynamic and dedicated servant of the people.”
His fellow Senators sent condolences to the family, with Millicent Omanga describing hm as a “great leader.”
Rest well my colleague Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Sen. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for & protecting rights of the minority communities. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends & the entire Ogiek community. pic.twitter.com/2rcjIVfIIQ
— Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) August 16, 2021
Others who sent condolences include Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.
Victor Prengei…My brother.
Man this hurts so bad.
What exactly is this life? Here today.. Gone tommorow.
May the God of all seasons come through..
Pole sana to his immediate family. pic.twitter.com/WlUArhSoZ6
— Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 16, 2021