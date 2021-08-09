Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A matatu crew checks temperature of a passenger at KENCOM bus stage in Nairobi on August 9, 2021. /MOSES MUOKI.

World

No more passenger limit for PSVs as Kenya eases COVID curbs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9- After more than a year since Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were restricted from carrying at a full capacity, they resumed Monday following a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and Matatu Owners Association.

Teddy Peter representing City Hopa buses, and his Double M counterpart Jackson Jiveti said the move was timely as the sector has been negatively affected adding that they will comply with the protocols set to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Although it was a timely move and we are happy about carrying at a full capacity, the numbers are still low because majority of people are still working from home,” Peter said.

Jiveti added, “We are doing our best to comply not only with the covid requirements but also with the number of passengers that the insurance allows us to carry.”

Some of the passengers who spoke to Capital FM news expressed mixed reactions with some like Emmanuel Omondi noting that the move is premature and a ticking time bomb as it risks compromising the social distancing requirement  

“I was actually so surprised that the government allowed full capacity at a time the Delta Variant is spiralling in the country but I hope everybody will take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others,” Omondi said.

Margaret Wambui, a trader who sells tea at KENCOM welcomed the move saying it will have a positive impact on her small business. 

“I make tea from my house and I come sell it from here. On my side I am happy because before the bus is full I might get even more customers,” she expressed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Friday, Matatu Owners Association committed to self-regulate compliance to COVID-19 containment guidelines.

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure said PSVs will be required to comply with the COVID-19 protocols failure to which they risk losing their licenses.

The operators, Obure said, should ensure passengers wear masks, fumigate vehicles and check the temperature of all passengers on board.

Edwin Mukabanah, Chairperson of the Federation of Public, Transport Sector Association on his part said, “As an industry we have decided to comply fully, we appeal to all members who own PSVs to comply with the regulations.”

In March 2020, the government ordered all PSVs to carry half capacity in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

PSV operators however, decried losses necessitated by the regulations including restriction of movement at night.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Top aide to New York governor Cuomo resigns: reports

New York (AFP), Aug 9 – A top aide to New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, US media reported, as the net closed...

28 mins ago

Headlines

IEBC to downscale security features on ballot papers to cut costs  

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is planning to downscale security features on ballot papers from the nine...

37 mins ago

County News

Raila roots for strengthening of health function in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says the devolved function of health to the counties should be...

41 mins ago

Biden Administration

China firmly opposes U.S. signing of Hong Kong-related memorandum: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — China deplores and firmly rejects the United States signing the so-called Hong Kong-related memorandum, and has lodged solemn representations...

49 mins ago

World

France extends Macron’s Covid pass despite protests

Paris (AFP), Aug 9 – France on Monday began enforcing a Covid pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron in cafes, restaurants and trains, a...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Finally, political parties will be compelled to meet Two-Thirds Gender Rule in 2022 Elections

By Liz Mbula The assurance on Monday by the Electoral Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati on strict adherence of the Two-Third Gender Rule by political...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IEBC projects to spend Sh40.9bn in the 2022 general election

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will need Sh40.9 billion to stage the 2022 general election. IEBC Chairperson...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Kenya deports Turkish businessman Harun Aydin amid political storm pitting DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Kenya has deported a Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who has close links to Deputy President William Ruto, two days...

2 hours ago