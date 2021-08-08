Connect with us

President Edgar Lungu.

Kenya

NCIC to take part in COMESA observer mission in Zambia polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is set to take part in the  Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) election observer mission for  the 2021 General election in Zambia scheduled for Thursday next week.

The Commission alongside other observers will be deployed by COMESA following an invitation by the Zambian government.

It will be represented by Commissioners Sam Kona, Dr. Danvas Makori and Dorcas Kedogo.

“The observer mission is an opportunity for the commission to learn from the vulnerabilities as well as the resilience of preparing and executing an election. The commission will therefore learn from both the strengths and weaknesses that may be manifested,” Commissioner Kona said in a statement.

The main objective of the mission is to make an independent and unbiased assessment of 2021 electoral process in Zambia.

According to COMESA’s Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe, the observer team will be deployed to the field after going through a training programme on COMESA Elections Observer Methodology. The mission will cover all the 10 provinces of Zambia.

“As part of the mission, the observer team will consult various electoral stakeholders including political parties, security teams, the Electoral Commission of Zambia civil societies and media,” Kapwepwe stated.

A total of sixteen candidates have registered to run for the presidency with the race expected to be a close shave between the incumbent President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front and Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development.

Both competed in the 2016 Presidential Elections in which Lungu won by a margin 50.35 percent to 47.63 percent.

